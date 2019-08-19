Share:

DADU - The residence of Jagatabad staged a protest demonstration against the prolonged unannounced loadshedding in the city.

The protesters blocked the road, connecting Dadu to Mehar and Moro. They raised the slogans against the Sepco and demanded the Sepco chief to take notice of the unannounced loadshedding in their area. Talking to media, protester Dr Abdul Jabbar said that there was no light in the area for more than 20 hours. Due to prolonged loadshedding we were facing water shortage in this severe heat, he added. Another protester Asif Ali Panhwer said we were paying heavy electricity bills but light was invisible.

Drown - A four-year-old girl Mariya drowned while playing beside a Dadu Canal here on Sunday. The incident took place in village Ghulam Ali . The divers fished out the body and handed it over to her relatives.