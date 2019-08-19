Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government saved the country from bankruptcy.

Talking to a private television channel on Monday morning, she said, "the government is focusing on austerity measures and the wealth creation through industrialisation."

Dr Firdous said the industrialisation will help reduce economic woes of the masses.

On the accountability front, the Special Assistant said the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) recovered thirty billion rupees during the last one year from corrupt elements.

Responding to a question, Firdous Ashiq Awan said a format has been evolved to gauge the performance of every ministry. She said every ministry will present its performance before the Prime Minister and the masses.