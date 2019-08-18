Share:

James Bond’s 1965 Aston Martin DB5 auctioned for $6.4m

LOS ANGELES - The street-legal 1965 Aston Martin DB5 originally created to promote the James Bond movie Thunderball -- complete with functioning rotating license plates and tire slashers -- sold for $6.4 million at a classic car auction in California.

Though the model was originally created to promote the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 -- equipped with tools fit for a spy including tire slashers, fake guns, and a “bulletproof” screen -- never actually appeared on-screen. Despite that, no 007 vehicle has ever sold for more than this particular DB5. The winning bid totaled $6.4 million.

The 1965 car was up for sale yesterday at a classic car auction in Monterey, California. Not only was this winning bid the highest price ever paid for a “James Bond” car, but also it was the most paid at auction, ever, for an Aston Martin DB5.

Of the spy gadgets integrated into the vehicle -- all of which are completely operational -- the new owner has a tire slasher, rotating license plates, nail spreaders, a “smoke” screen, an oil-slick maker, a pop-up “bulletproof” screen, and a pair of fake guns set below the front turn signals that sound realistic gun shots.

The model actually used in Thunderball went to auction back in 2010 and only sold for $4.6 million, and that DB5 did not have integrated spy gear until after the fact.

French waiter shot dead for being ‘too slow with sandwich’

PARIS -: A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday. The waiter’s colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night, the source said. Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene. The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”, fled the scene. Police told AFP a murder investigation has been opened. With the shooter still on the run Saturday, shocked residents gathered outside the pizza and sandwich eatery. “He was killed for a sandwich?” one asked, unbelievingly. It is sad,” said a 29-year-old woman. “It’s a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago.” But others noted high crime levels in the area, notably drug-dealing and public drunkenness.