Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board will plant 29,300 saplings of different species under its monsoon plantation drive.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB had launched monsoon plantation drive for which the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued orders to deploy all resources to make the campaign a success. The authorities concerned of the Cantonment Board are directed to perform their work properly and make all out efforts to achieve the target till September 30, he said. The RCB is also making efforts and taking measures for improving the overall cleanliness and plantation in its respective areas, he added.