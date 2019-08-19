Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday transferred and posted eight police officers. According to the IGP office, Omer Saeed Malik, awaiting posting, was posted as DPO Khanewal, while DPO Khanewal Asad Sarfraz khan was transferred and posted as DPO DG Khan.

DPO DG Khan Atif Nazir has been transferred and posted as AIG Complaints CPO Punjab Lahore, whereas AIG Complaints CPO Punjab Lahore Zahid Nawaz has been transferred and posted as Additional Director Administration SPU Punjab, Lahore.

However, SP Investigation Khanewal Javed Ahmad khan was transferred and posted in Central Police Office, Punjab Lahore, SDPO Hazro Attock Ghulam Asghar was transferred and posted as SDPO Jand Attock, SDPO Jand Attock Muhammad Aslam was transferred and posted as SDPO Hazro Attock and SDPO Iqbal Town Lahore Abdul Ghafoor was transferred and posted in Central Police Office, Punjab Lahore, with immediate effect.

Crackdown on criminals continues

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU), in crackdown against criminals, have recovered stolen/snatched vehicles, cash, illegal weapons and narcotics during last one week.

8 officers transferred

While giving details of the weekly performance, SP Dolphins Bilal Zafar said that both wings recovered a car, 13 motorcycles, eight cell-phones, cash, 18 pistols, two rifles, a Kalashnikov, hashish, bottles of liquor and others during last week.

He further said that Dolphins Squad and PRU during patrolling checked 79 vehicles, more than 74,000 motorcycles and 49,000 persons during this period. About, two vehicles, 149 motorcycles and 191 persons were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents during said period. To promote community policing, both police wing helped 167 people in the city.