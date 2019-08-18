Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has sparked rumors that she has a beauty line on the way. The singer, actress, and designer has allegedly filed an application (via her production company) with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the brand name “Selena Gomez” for multiple beauty products, WWD reports.

The product categories listed in the application include fragrances, cosmetics, skin care preparations, hair care preparations, moisturisers, essential oils – and more.

A beauty line would be a logical step for Gomez, who counts 155 million followers on Instagram. The star has already proven that she has an eye for trends, having co-created multiple fashion collections over the past few years with the sportswear giant Puma and the heritage ready-to-wear label Coach.

There has also never been a better time to launch a celebrity beauty brand – cosmetics lines founded by famous faces have soared in popularity recently, with stars such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian leading the way with their wildly successful Fenty Beauty and KKW Beauty brands respectively.

Recent stars to make the transition to beauty moguls include Lady Gaga, whose brand-new Haus Laboratories cosmetics line will go on sale via Amazon in September, and popstar Kylie Minogue, who launch of a five-piece “Kylie” makeup line earlier this year. Meanwhile, singers Ciara and Cardi B have both recently hinted at upcoming beauty projects.