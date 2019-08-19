Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shahid Habib clinched the Serena Hotels Azadi Golf Cup 2019 net category title in the one-day event played here at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Sunday morning.

In amateur net category, the second position was bagged by Rashid Ibrahim and third went to Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi. In ladies net category, Zeenat Ayesha was first and Alima Amjad second. In the junior gross category and Shazmina Khan won the title. The special prize for longest drive went to Syed Amir Gillani, while Jawad Paul grabbed the closest to pin title. Ambassador of Turkmenistan/Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atadjan Movlamov, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani and former chief of Naval Staff Admiral Asif Sandila along with others were present on the occasion.

Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani said: “We use sports to provide a platform to our foreign diplomats and friends, serving and retired bureaucrats and ourselves to establish links with other professionals and peers. This is an opportunity to develop friendships and demonstrate our abilities and interests in different sports.”

The tournament consisted of three categories along with special prizes for the longest drive and closest to pin, the position holders were awarded trophies by CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani and President Islamabad Club Golf Course, Jawad Paul.

Islamabad Club Serena Hotels under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative hosted the ‘Azadi Golf Tournament 2019’ in collaboration with Islamabad Club at Islamabad Golf Club on Sunday. The exclusive event drew members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, corporate sector and businessmen, who participated with great enthusiasm. Over the years, Sports Diplomacy has emerged as an integral part of Serena’s efforts to build stronger relations with communities while encouraging diverse groups to participate in sports, thereby improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle.

