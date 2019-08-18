Share:

LOS ANGELES - Snoop Dogg doesn’t care about record sales. The 47-year-old rap star is one of the world’s best-selling musicians, but at this stage of his career, Snoop has insisted he doesn’t judge himself by how many albums he sells. Asked what keeps him ‘’hyped’’ about making music, Snoop told Billboard: ‘’I love the way that good music feels. ‘’But when it’s mine it feels even better because I’m able to do it. I’ve made projects before that weren’t good, but they felt good to me. ‘’I don’t care about this sold eight million, 100,000, 22,000 or 17. Who cares? If you ain’t doing it for the feeling, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. You should never be doing it to make money or become famous.