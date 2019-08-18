Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot business community and commuters protested the dilapidated condition of 40km long Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road, connecting both Sialkot and Narowal districts to GT Road.

They said that this main road needed urgent rehabilitation, adding that the heavy traffic had created deep potholes on it.

They said that people of the surrounding areas used this road to travel to Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) and Collectorate of Customs Sialkot. “Besides, hundreds of big and small containers of Sialkot based exporters and importers are also transported through this road.”

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan said that it was very difficult to travel on the road, demanding that authorities ensure early rehabilitation of the road. He said that more than 100 small and big factories were located along the road, adding that its early rehabilitation would speed up economic activities in the area.

Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Afzal Shaheen said that Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT), offices of the Collectorate of Customs Sialkot and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) were also located along this road.

Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Khalilur Rehman Mughal said that early rehabilitation of the road was vital to speed up the pace of local business, trade and industrial activities.