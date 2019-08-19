Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkey on Sunday urged the United Nations to play more active role in resolving lingering Kashmir dispute by remaining within the framework of its resolutions.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued in Ankara, welcomed the consultations between members of the UN Security Council on Friday on recent developments in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, KMS reported.

The ministry also reiterated its wish that the dispute be resolved through dialogue between the parties concerned. It also called for calm and avoiding unilateral steps that could escalate tension. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been facing a communication blockade since August 5, when India stripped it of its special status.