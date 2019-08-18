Share:

RAWALPINDI - The vehicle token tax concession will end on Aug 31 as Excise and Taxation Department had extended the date to avail 10 percent concession rate of token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the E&T.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Rawalpindi, Sohail Shahzad, the Motor Branch had announced 10 percent concession on token tax till July 31 which was extended to Aug 31 to facilitate the citizens.

He said, after Aug 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

He said that E&T Motor Branch Rawalpindi had collected over Rs 26 million in additional revenue in July as compared to the same period of the last year.

Sohail Shahzad said that the E&T Rawalpindi on the directives of Director Rawalpindi Division Chaudhary Sohail Arshad made earnest efforts to achieve the revenue target.

He said that due to hectic efforts of MRA-I Malik Amjid Awan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir, the Motor Branch managed to collect over Rs 150 million during July, this year while the branch generated Rs 124 million in July 2018. The branch had accelerated their ongoing campaign against tax defaulters, he added.

Seminar on Kashmir issue held at RAC

Kokab Iqbal Advocate said that India had usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris in its recent condemnable act.

He was addressing the seminar on Pakistan Movement and Kashmir issue held at Rawalpindi Arts Council RAC here on Sunday, while senior intellectual Khurshid Ahmed Khan was chief guest.

Kokab Iqbal said that Indian aggression could never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of the Occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces had exposed the real face of India before the international community.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.