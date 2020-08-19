Share:

MULTAN - Prayer leader (Imam) of Badshahi mosque Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad stressed upon religious scholars to play cohesive role for maintaining law and order during upcoming sacred month of Moharram-ul-Harram.

While addressing a meeting presided over by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq on Tuesday, he said the holy month recommended great lesson of nurturing tolerance, patience and brotherhood in society.

He said Punjab government was aspirant of holding cooperation with Ulema and adding that they had to promote ‘message of Pakistan’. According to him, credit for effective implementation of corona SOPs in mosques goes to Ulema only.

Shan-ul-Haq said on the occasion that provincial government had conferred upon district government every authority to establish peace. He said street lights’ installation at processions’ routes were carried out to facilitate mourners.

He said Wasa department was tasked to replace cover of sewerage holes. All out arrangements to control load-shedding on ninth and tenth moharram were being finalised.

RPO Waseem Syal informed that about 3210 morning congregations would be held in ninth and tenth moharram, with about 911 small and big processions would be taken out in first ten days of the holy month.

He said over 14,000 police officials would remain alert to avert any untoward situation on said days. He warned that no criminal activities would be allowed to happen and nefarious elements would be dealt with iron hand.