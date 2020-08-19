Share:

At least three people, including two of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's honour guard, were killed in a rocket attack that rocked Kabul earlier this week , officials said on Wednesday.

Fourteen rockets were fired into central Kabul on Tuesday as the country marked the 101st anniversary of its independence, with one of the missiles slamming into the compound of the famous Arg presidential palace.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said three people, including two government employees, had been killed in the strike.