Share:

ISLAMABAD - Singer/songwriter Ali Ashraf has released a patriotic single called “Mein Pakistan” featuring Haris Rao, via his YouTube channel. The emotional song is made to celebrate the creative spirit of Pakistan. The video pays tribute to legends of the Pakistani creative landscape. Written and composed by Ali Ashraf with music production and arrangement by Haris Rao, an Islamabad-based music producer, “Mein Pakistan” is available on YouTube and all streaming platforms.