Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ariana Grande marked another milestone as she became the most-streamed female artist on Spotify. The 27 year old Thank U, Next singer overtook Rihanna, who had previously held the top spot on the popular music streaming service. Despite being honored, Arianna wrote that she hoped Rihanna would soon regain her crown. Ariana marked the occasion by reposting a tweet from @chartdata. ‘@ArianaGrande is now the most streamed female artist of all-time on Spotify, surpassing @rihanna (over 20. 5 billion),’ it read. Despite being honored by the new designation, Ariana couldn’t wait for Rihanna’s long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 studio album Anti.