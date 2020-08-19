Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arranged a three-day book exhibition in connection with the Independence Day celebration. The exhibition which started on August 18 is being held at Aiwan-e-Quaid Public Library in F-9 Park, adjacent to the Mehran Gate. The Department of Libraries, ICT Islamabad has arranged the exhibition, according to the officials. The exhibition will be opened for general public from 10:00 am to 06:00 pm. The COVID-19 practices/SOPs will be ensured during the exhibition.

The officials said that the books particularly related to the creation of Pakistan, the ideology of Pakistan, areas from Pakistan, Pakistan Movement, the struggle for Pakistan, renowned personalities from Pakistan, Pakistani culture, and Pakistani fiction etc. will be displayed at the library. The purpose of the book exhibition is to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan movement 1947, acknowledge sacrifices paid by the Muslims of the subcontinent, and refresh the ideology of Pakistan in public minds, according to the officials.

The country has celebrated its 73rd Independence Day on 14th of August.