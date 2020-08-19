Share:

ISLAMABAD - Brad Pitt will be working again with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston when they appear at an upcoming live table read of the hit 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.Pitt, 56, and Jimmy Kimmel, 52, were the newest additions announced recently for the all-star lineup - which marks the first time Brad will have worked with Aniston since 2001. Among the other celebrities joining the nostalgia exercise are Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Dane Cook and Sean Penn, who rose to fame with his role in the original hit film.The live event will stream on the Facebook and TikTok accounts of Penn’s organization CORE on August 21 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PST.Fans can also stream the feed on LiveXLive, where they’ll be able to donate to Core and other organizations currently battling the coronavirus pandemic.Cook, who’s appearing in the read, will also present the reading.