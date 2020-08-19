Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal Cabinet has appreciated endeavours and role on the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight Kashmir issue and presenting Pakistan’s stance effectively on Kashmir at United Nations.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz while briefing the media on meeting of the federal Cabinet, he said that the members of the federal Cabinet accorded a standing ovation to Prime Minister Imran Khan at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday for steering out the country from crisis and difficulties during last two years of PTI regime.

He stated that the members of the federal Cabinet appreciated role and endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir issue at UN forum and for playing exemplary role to fightout Covid-19 in Pakistan.

The Information Minister also underlined that NCOC (National Command Operation Center) played very effective role to contain coronavirus pandemic in the country. He also added that Board of Directors of Power Distribution Companies are being reorganised and reshuflled and following details in this regard will be intimated to media soon.

Commenting on decisions of the federal Cabinet meeting, he said that the federal Cabinet has decided to establish Pension and Haj Fund. He also added that federal employees are being given Rs 470 billion in connection with pension and payment as pension has become a major issue for the government.

Karachi issues to be resolved

He also maintained that payment of pension for retired employees of universities have also turned into a major issue.

Pension Fund is being constituted with participation of leading economic and finance experts of the world to address the issues relating to pensions and employees of federal government and universities, he said.

The federal Cabinet also approved implementation of Compulsory Service Act 1953 for employees of PTV, said the Information Minister.

He also added that the government is devising a new plan to address and resolve issues in PTV.

Problems and issues of PTV employees and pensioners will be resolved and settled with new plan, he added.

He maintained that PTV is national broadcaster and all subsequent issues and crisis within this organization will be settled soon.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very concerned over rising prices of flour and sugar and authorities concerned are devising strategies to keep control rising prices of commodities.

Commenting on rising prices of sugar in the country, the Information Minister said that sugar is being imported from abroad to contain sugar scarcity in the country. He said that imported sugar will be available in the country from September 7, 2020.

He also stated that the government is devising strategies to contain artificial scarcity of sugar and flour.

The Minister said that PPP was playing a stepmotherly role with Karachi.

The government is employing every available option to address and resolve issues of Karachi, he said.

Commenting on Karachi situation, the Information Minister said that people of Karachi mandated PTI and it is responsibility of PTI to resolve issues of the people of Karachi.

He also added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also pay a visit to Karachi. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that economy of Pakistan is moving towards stability after Covid-19.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Federal Cabinet has approved to export Pakistan Made ‘N-95’ Surgical Mask.

In his tweet message at social media website, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that in list of Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE), N-95 Surgical Mask was the sole item which was not allowed earlier by Government to export it to other countries.

He said that on February 26 2020, first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Pakistan and Pakistan was among the countries, which was importing PPEs and N-95 Surgical Mask from abroad.

With the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan is not only manufacturing all equipment relating to PPE and all types of surgical masks including N-95 but also now among the leading countries exporting Covid-19 protection material and equipment across the world.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Following the reduction of Covid-19 positive cases in the country, the federal Cabinet allowed to export N-95 Surgical Mask to other countries as well like other PPEs equipment against safety of Covid-19.