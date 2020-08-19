Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Citizens should avoid taking selfies, photographs and bath in canals or rivers as 599 persons died in 1046 incidents of drowning, occurred during first eight months of Year 2020, across the province. According to official sources, people especially youth did not care while taking selfies along bank of canals or rivers. Many citizens met mishaps as they fell down into canals or rivers due to carelessness. As many as 599 persons died during such mishaps across the province, said Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan .

Rescue received 1046 calls about drowning. Most of the death happened in Sheikhupura. He urged citizens not to take selfies at canal’s bridges, banks of river or swimming at dangerous areas as it could be risky. The drowning emergencies were noted in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Muzaffargarh, he concluded.

Cases registered against three kilns owners against violation of Child Labour Act

Labour Department has taken serious notice of Child Labour Act violations at three brick kilns and has submitted applications with concerned police stations against such violators. According to details, deputy director labour welfare, Ghulam Shabbir, inspected different brick kilns in Rangpur area on Tuesday and found kids working at three kilns including Khan Ameer Bricks, Multan Kiln and Mateela Brick Company.

He submitted applications with relevant police stations against the owners of such kilns and guardians of the children.

He maintained that no violation of Child Labour Act would be tolerated adding that government was committed to abolish child labour across the province.