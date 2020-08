Share:

Bahawalpur - Civil Hospital Bahawalpur has been opened for the treatment of all patients.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry directed to restore all the departments of the hospital.

During the corona pandemic, the hospital was reserved for Corona patients only.

Commissioner thanked Allah Almighty, and said that all the corona affectees had been recovered and now Bahawalpur had been declared a covid19 free city.