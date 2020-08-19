Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Tuesday, directed all ministers and secretaries to plan a comprehensive and workable design for the transfer of staff working on the same post in the same station for more than two years within their respective departments. The plan should be prepared within a fortnight, he added.

The transfer of any official should be final and any recommendation for readjustment on the same post should be discouraged, he categorically said.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, senior member Board of Revenue and administrative secretaries attended in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also advised to prepare lists of personnel in black & white on the basis of their performance, reputation and personal conduct. The lists should be categorized on the basis of their conduct, performance and reputation that included black, gray and white.

The Administrative Department should start taking action against the staff falling in the gray and black list. No tehsildar and patwari should be posted in their own tehsils and areas, he added. He categorically said that all departments should work on policy for e-transferring that would bring about a visible transparency in the transfer, posting of staff. Ministers should regularly review and monitor the performance of their departments to ensure improvement in performance of their departments.

Mahmood Khan stood committed for efficient style of governance in the province at all costs adding that all pre-requisites required for good governance would be put on place wherever required without any discrimination. He congratulated the cabinet on the successful completion of two years of the provincial government and hoped that the style of quality and people-friendly good governance would be replicated and even further improved in the coming next three years.

He also congratulated the cabinet over the successful completion of BRT project and approved Ehsas Nashonoma Programme as pilot project of the Health Department linking it with the Benazir Income Support Programme. The pilot project was initially launched in Khyber and Malakand districts. Under this programme, food supplement would be given to mother and child for about two and a half years. The boy would be given Rs.1500 every three months and Rs.2000 for girl.

Provincial cabinet approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Crushers Rules 2020 which had been early directed by the Chief Minister in the Secretaries Committee meeting wherein he had clearly directed to frame rules under all acts enacted by the provincial assembly. The new rules included the renewal of licenses and working out modern processing and mechanism.

Similarly, the cabinet clearly laid down the procedure that new rules would be governed by a clear mechanism and power crushers would not be allowed to set up their plants in urban areas up to 500 meters while in rural areas up to 300 meters. The cabinet was also briefed about the situation of wheat and flour throughout the province. The cabinet was informed that the supply of wheat was being increased to 1 million metric tons through PASCO and import while the daily quota of mills would be increased from 2000 metric tons to 3000 metric tons.

The cabinet in the wake of Corona pandemic gave exemption to the health department for necessary procurement from KPPRA Act 2012. The health department had earlier sent a summary to the Chief Minister for revocation of exemption due to normalcy of Corona situation. Now the procurements would be carried out in accordance with normal procedure. The Chief Minister agreed to the summary and directed to bring the summary to provincial cabinet for clearance and the cabinet yesterday cleared it.

The provincial cabinet also cleared the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Amendment Bill 2020 for onward tabling in the provincial assembly. Under the bill, a regular quota of 5% has been fixed for the recruitment of children of police martyrs. The seniority of all such recruitees, the sons of martyrs will be determined by the date of martyrdom of their fathers. A quota of 20% will go to the graduate constables and head constables who are bound to pass the competitive examination of Police Service Commission.

The provincial cabinet also approved construction of Category-B Hospital of Tehsil Headquarters Matta and Children’s Hospital in Swat district through Frontier Works Organization. The cabinet agreed to the proposal appointing Justice Ijaz Anwar Judge of Peshawar High Court as member labour appellate tribunal.

The provincial cabinet also approved the said amendment in the Financial Power Rules 2018 so that it could be done as per the manual of the Planning Commission. The cabinet approved appointment of Chief Executive Officer for water and sanitation companies of Mardan and Kohat. The cabinet also approved appointment of Raziuddin Khan as Additional Advocate Swat. It also approved appointment of Syed Kamran Shah, a Grade-21 officer, as the Managing Director of Lissaail-e-WalMahroom.

The provincial cabinet also agreed to give additional charge to Ajmal Khan Wazir of Anti-Terrorism Court Mingora, for the Buner Anti-Terrorism Court. The provincial cabinet also approved re-constitution of medical transplantation authority under health department. The new non-official members included Dr. Ahmad Nawaz, Dr. Syed Mubeeb Shah, Dr. Aamir Ghafoor, Dr. Ibrar Hussain, Dr. Nisar Ahmad and Dr. Sohail.