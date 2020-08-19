Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 11 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 290,445. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,201.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 613 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 126,743 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,742 in Punjab, 35,401 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,412 in Islamabad, 12,370 in Balochistan, 2,212 in Azad Kashmir and 2,565 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,336 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,186 in Punjab, 1,242 in KP, 139 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 62 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,340,072 coronavirus tests and 22,859 in last 24 hours. 272,128 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 743 patients are in critical condition.