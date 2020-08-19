Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the successful completion of two years of his government and said that the troubled country has been got back on track in two years due to tough, right and timely decisions.

In a video message, Shaukat Yousafzai said all PTI leaders and workers deserved congratulations on this day. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government faced many challenges in two years but still Chief Minister Mehmood Khan completed the BRT and FATA merger projects in an efficient manner and after successful merger of FATA in KP, a new era of development had now begun in the merged districts.

Yousafzai said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had come to the expectations of Prime Minister Imran Khan in every difficult time. He said despite being a small province, all difficulties had been overcome and finally Corona had also been almost overcome. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal districts were affected by terrorism for 15 years and after defeating terrorism, the province was now moving towards development and peace.

The minister said that many power generation projects had been completed in these two years while work was underway on some of them which would be completed soon and agreements had been signed with partners to generate low-cost electricity in the province and give it to industries at cheaper rates, which would lead to industrial development. The Rashkai Economic Zone would be a game changer for the province, he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the country’s economy was going up thanks to the best policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s financial team. While appreciating the excellent foreign policy, he said for the first time, the issues of Palestine and Kashmir were highlighted at the international level. He said no major corruption scandal had come to light in the province so far. “Credit for reducing corruption at the national level goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has a zero tolerance policy on corruption,” Yousafzai said.

The minister said the government was taking right steps against the corruption and everything was done on merit, opposition had the fear of accountability but one thing was clear that government would not be blackmailed from any pressure or strikes. In the past opposition had also tried to pressurize the government by calling strike but they were badly failed and now they also knew it well that they would fail.