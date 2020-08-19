Share:

KARACHI - The City Court on Tuesday directed Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon to appear before court on September 5 in liquor recovery case. Memon skipped today’s court appearance and submitted a plea for exemption from appearance. However, the court accepted his plea, but directed him to ensure his appearance before it on next date of hearing i.e. September 5. The court has also summoned witnesses of the prosecution on the same date. Earlier this year, the former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon along with four accused were indicted in recovery of liquor bottles case. The PPP leader, his three servants – Shakar Din, Mushtaque Ali and Muhammad Jam -, Central Jail, Karachi assistant superintendent Naseem Ahmed and Habib Ahmed had been named as accused in the investigation report.