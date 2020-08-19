Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Dawood Wind Power Station is not only improving energy situation in Pakistan, but also bringing benefits to Pakistani society, said Ruichen Hong, a scholar of Green BRI Centre, yesterday.

“Many countries of BRI are among the world’s major energy producing and consuming countries,” Gwadar Pro quoted Hong as having said this.

Power shortages have been a major constraint on the entire Pakistani economy. Pakistan’s power gap is between 4 and 6 gigawatts. The electricity structure dependent on fossil fuels brings a variety of problems to the local government.

Hong explained, in Pakistan, for every 1% increase in the use of fossil fuel, the total carbon emissions will increase 0.226%, which has a significant negative impact on the climate and environment, and is not conducive to sustainable development.

Dawood wind power station, one of 14 Priority Energy Projects under CPEC, is located on 1,720 acres of tidal flats 70 km east of Karachi.

“Pakistan government hopes to boost hydropower and other renewable energy sources to increase the whole energy supply and optimize the structure of electricity,” Hong said. Sindh province is rich in wind energy reserves. Its southern wind field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers.

The potential of wind energy development is about 11,000 megawatts, and the wind direction is stable, the wind speed is up to 7 meters/second.