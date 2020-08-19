Share:

SARGODHA - District overseas Pakistanis committee meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman District Overseas Pakistani Committee Chaudhary Akhtar Ali.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis were taking part in stabilizing the national economy and it was the government’s priority to provide the maximum level of facilitation to them.

He said that the committee so far received 238 applications from the overseas Pakistanis for various government departments, of which 172 were resolved, while 27 cases were pending in various courts and 39 petitions had been sought from the departments.

In the meeting, orders were issued under the rules after hearing 17 cases, applications and arguments of the parties concerned.

ADCR Meesam Abbas directed the government departments to take immediate action on the applications received from the district overseas Pakistani Committee.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Meesam Abbas, AC Sargodha Omar Draz Gondal, members of the committee Sheroz Bajwa, Mohib-ul-Hasnain and Deputy Director Shiraz Warraich among officers of concerned departments.