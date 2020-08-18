Share:

ISLAMABAD - Double decker bus service is not only for tourists but for all. The bus will be used for both tourists and locals and is primarily meant for sightseeing of federal capital and Rawalpindi.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat revealed that the authorities might introduce a couple of more buses like the newly introduced double decker to promote tourism which is nearly dead for the last couple of decades.

On further questioning, the official disclosed that the bus will carry anyone and not only tourists. Apart from this, a resident of Rawalpindi Mobeen Baig also shared his thoughts regarding the newly launched double decker bus by PTDC.

“When I was a child, we used to see multiple double decker buses which were very decorative and fascinating. It is good that the government has introduced these buses again,” said Mobeen.

Another resident Rawal Hussain who also rode the bus on the first day of its opening said that the bus was a source of amusement for the people. He said that the bus takes the passengers to all beautiful spots of the twin cities. Rawal further stressed that such initiatives should be taken so that tourism gets promoted in our country. He maintained that the culture of tourism in Pakistan could only be revived by such projects. The new double decker bus, which underwent a trial in the city day before yesterday, will be housed at the Allama Iqbal Park in the Shamsabad area of the city. This was disclosed on Saturday by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Asif Mehmood. He hoped it will boost tourism in the region.

As a trial, it took the tourists, locals and some journalists on Saturday from Allama Iqbal Park to different spots in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.