SOUTHAMPTON-England on Tuesday named their 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The series gets underway on August 28 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at the Manchester venue.

Both the teams are currently fighting it out in the ongoing three-match Test series. England are leading the series after winning the first match before the rain-affected second one ended in a draw. Both the teams will play one more game before focusing on the T20Is. England have not included their Test stars in the T20I team. National Selector Ed Smith confirmed the development while announcing the squad while also stating that the squads for the ODI and T20I series against Australia will be named later.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: “In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad. We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also confirmed the coaching team for the vitality IT20s against Pakistan. England assistant coach Graham Thorpe will assume the head coach role for the three-match series. He will be supported by assistant coach Paul Collingwood. Marcus Trescothick, who has been seconded from Somerset, has been appointed batting coach. England Young Lions coach Jon Lewis will be the bowling coach and is supported by former Pakistan international and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood. Former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.

ENGLAND MEN’S T20I SQUAD: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire).

T20I SERIES SCHEDULE

1st IT20 August 28 Emirates Old Trafford

2nd IT20 August 30 Emirates Old Trafford

3rd IT20 September 1 Emirates Old Trafford