Pakistan’s former premier Nawaz Sharif gets active in the country's politics. According to sources, he not only contacted PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed the political situation in the country but contacted twice in the past 24 hours to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman.

The former prime minister made a telephonic call to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

During his telephonic conversation with PPP and JUI-F leadership, all three top political parties leaders agreed to give tough time to the PTI government.

The leaders also discussed the country’s political situation. JUI-F chief informed about his reservations regarding PML-N. Maulana Fazl expressed regret for PML-N and PPP support to the government in the recent constitutional amendments.

Nawaz Sharif assured the JUI-F leader for PML-N support to JUI-F in any political movement against the government.