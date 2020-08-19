Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salaman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defence KSA.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, “matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence, security cooperation, and regional security were discussed.”

Pak Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit on Monday. The COAS also met with Chief of General Staff General Fayiadh bin Ha’med Al-Rowaily and Commander Joint Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Turki Al Saud on Monday. Military to military ties including training exchanges were discussed during the meetings.