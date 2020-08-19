Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the National Day for Tree Plantation has said that government is securing the future of new generations by planting new trees.

He said that trees are our friends and tree plantation is among the top priorities of PTI government.

Govt is striving to meet the target of planting 10 billion tsunami trees set by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab govt has started working on Urban Forest Station for reducing the pollution of cities.

He said that former governments cut trees mercilessly, therefore, environmental pollution has substantially increased in Lahore as well as in other cities. Billions of rupees have been allocated for the tree plantation and securing the forests in Punjab.

The pollution-free environment is the right of our children and the government will ensure it.

He asked citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign.

He said that looking after trees is utmost essential.