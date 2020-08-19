Share:

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday called on PM Imran Khan.

The premier was briefed on the latest statistics of the Kamyab Jawan Programme and consultation was held to speed up the process of distributing money among the youth. Over thirty thousand applications have been received under the programme.

Speaking on the occasion Imran Khan said, “The process of disbursing funds should be completed quickly and with transparency. The youth must be made stake holders for the growth of economy.”

Hafeez Shaikh said the Kamyab Jawan Programme has been expanded while Usman Dar told that over one million youngsters will obtain employment under the programme.