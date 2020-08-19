Share:

ISLAMABAD - HajraYamin in an interview with Asma Nabeel talks about toxic relationships outside as well as within the family, feminism and self-love. All her life, Hajra had trouble expressing herself the only way she found she could, was through acting. However she found herself at a crossroad when she wanted to pursue a much-awaited career in the field. Having lived in Islamabad all their lives, Hajra’s parents were quite unwilling to let her go to Karachi and into the media industry all alone, given the city’s extremely unsafe conditions. They were worried about her receiving the odd stares and harassment she as a girl would face in the big city but Hajra’s passion was so great it outgrew every hurdle in her way and with much courage as well as fear in her heart, she went to Karachi to become an actor and never looked back.