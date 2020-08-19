Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned designer, show director and TV host, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY, officially announces his television acting debut earlier today through his Instagram account. As per his post, the artist will soon be making his acting debut on television with the drama serial ‘Pehli Se Mohabbat’ where he will be seen sharing the screen with other superstars. This marks his first appearance in a television drama serial. An iDreams Production, directed by Anjum Shehzad and written by Faiza Iftikhar, ‘Pehli Se Mohabbat’ is a mega drama serial to be released on ARY Digital. Earlier this week, actress Maya Ali also shared an image of the script. This was followed by HSY’s Instagram post announcing the same. More details of cast and crew are yet to be revealed. A man of many talents, HSY has previously also been cast in a film titled, ‘Ishrat Made in China’, with other superstars including, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Sara Loren and Shamoon Abbasi. The artist will be one of the main antagonists in the film. The release date for the film is yet to be announced. His debut on television as an actor will allow the audience to gauge the full array of his talents. With a passion for exploring creative fields, HSY’s appearance on television will highlight yet another one of his many successful endeavors in showbiz. More details about the drama project will be revealed at a later date.