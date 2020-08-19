Share:

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has disclosed that before the clash with China at the Ladakh, India had planned to launch a false flag operation or some sort of limited military adventure against Pakistan to christen its criminal genocide in Kashmir as the fight against terrorism.

“The beating from China may well have deterred Indian commanders from opening another front or it is probable that they are biding their time and will strike again in one form or the other. Highest vigilance and preparedness is the utmost priority,” he cautioned in an article published in a national periodical.

The AJK President said the Ladakh standoff demonstrated not just discomfiture, but a glaring defeat for India.