ISLAMABAD - The government has introduced various measures to enhance efficiency of Interior Ministry and complete the given tasks within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring transparency and merit.

The ministry has introduced technology to convert the manual system into E-system for ensuring efficiency and quick disposal of problems, according to the two-year performance report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government issued by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz along with members of the federal cabinet here at a press conference on Tuesday.

The 204-page report, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, contained the government’s achievements made and reforms introduced in diverse fields during a period from August 18, 2018 to August 18 2020.

The ministry has established facilitation desks, information counters at Ministry and its attached departments and regional offices for redressal of public grievances.

The ministry has also made amendment in the existing procedures to achieve the goal of service delivery in efficient and simple way. The amendment in procedures is aimed at putting an end to pendency and increasing the capacity.

The ministry has planned up-gradation of the existing system by escalating E-office usage, improved coordination by usage of video conferencing, updating of Ministry of Interior website having up to date information of data, connectivity to the Board of Investment network system and improved security surveillance by repairing and maintenance of CCTV Cameras.

The ministry of interior introduced online visa regime, visa on arrival, automation of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, anti-encroachment drive and reviewed of master plan of Islamabad.

The ministry had also made progress on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issues through introduction of legislation to fulfill the international obligation.