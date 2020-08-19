Share:

ISLAMABAD - Due to political interference and despite the orders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister the provincial government failed to establish child protection centres in 12 districts of the province.

According to details, the KP government in fiscal year 2019-20 had released Rs.40.61 million as grant for establishment of these centres in 12 districts, but frequent political influence of some ministers remained a hurdle in its way and the huge amount was not spent until June 30 this year.

Moreover, according to the sources, in social welfare department of KP, one of the main reasons of the failure of the government to take measures towards making the centres functional was the ban on recruitments in all vacant posts of the commission and its district centres.

The sources claimed that the KP Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah had allegedly stopped the new recruitments due to some political goals and despite orders of the CM no one had the courage to even discuss the issue in cabinet meetings.

Meanwhile, The Nation frequently called Hisham Inamullah for having his comments on the matter but he did not respond.

It is important to mention here that the post of Chief Protection Officer, a legal and autonomous position, was vacant for the last six years and this appointment was also facing many political hurdles.

It must be noted that Child Protection Law was introduced in 2010 and the Child Protection Commission was established in 2011 in KP. A total of 12 child protection centres were planned to be set up in 12 KP districts with the help of UNICEF in 2018 but the UNICEF withdrew its support from the commission which finally led to the closer of the project.

While talking to The Nation Imran Takkar, senior social rights activist, said that harassment against children in the country, particularly in KP, was increasing with every passing day but the sole commission for the child protection was dysfunctional.

He concluded that the government should make all these appointments with no further delay and the political interference must be stopped as it was unjust with the victims of harassment.