Share:

ISLAMABAD - Living alongside a busy road with lots of ambient traffic noise increases the risk of weight gain and obesity, a study has revealed. British experts found that living near a high-traffic road was associated with both higher body mass indices and waist circumferences in the UK and Norway. The findings of the present study — the largest of its kind to date — broadly echo the results of similar research efforts in other European countries. It is estimated that, across Europe, more than 100 million people live where road traffic noise often exceeds 55 decibels — the health-based threshold set by the EU.