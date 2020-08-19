Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday launched special cleanliness awareness campaign in the city. In this regard, a special social mobilizer’s squad has been formed to raise awareness among citizens. Six additional vehicles were also given to the squad for effective execution. The squad along with LWMC Enforcement Inspectors visited different areas of the city and made special announcement to keep the city clean. Furthermore, Enforcement Department will impose fines and issue warning letters on illegal/improper dumping of waste. MD LWMC said that illegal dumping in the city is not acceptable in any case. He said that with the support of citizens, the international standards of sanitation can be maintained in the city. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LWMC and avoid littering. In case of filling complaint citizens can dial LWMC helpline or can use Mobile Application Clean Lahore.