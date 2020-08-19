Share:

Rawalpindi - A 30-year-old rickshaw driver was killed by unknown killers while a young boy was electrocuted in different parts of twin cities on Tuesday.

According to details, police have found dead body of a rickshaw driver dumped outside his house by unknown killers in Dhoke Mustaqeem, the area of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad. The dead body was moved to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem, where the deceased has been identified as Hassan Khan. Police registered a murder case against unidentified killers on complaint of brother of deceased and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad police have arrested a man for his involvement in kidnapping and raping a girl, informed police spokesman.

He said the accused was identified as Fayyaz Tauqee. According to him, the victim girl approached police and told that Fayyaz Tauqeer along with his accomplice took her to Gujar Khan. She alleged that the accused had dozed her with some intoxicated stuff and raped her.

She also told police that she was tortured by the accused.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali appreciated efforts of SHO PS Naseerabad and asked him to arrest the other accomplice of the accused.