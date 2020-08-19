Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (FE&PT) on Tuesday sought result data of predicted grades of O and A Level students from around 20 educational institutions of the city who faced downgrading in Cambridge International Examination (CIE). Meanwhile, the CIE also decided that grades issue for the June 2020 series will not be lower than the predicted grade submitted by the schools. The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) working under the Ministry of FE&PT has issued a letter to 20 educational institutions and asked for provision of requisite details of O and A Levels students. The letter issued by PEIRA said that the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has approached Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) with the request to instruct Owners/CEOs of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) to provide O and A Levels students ‘result data of predicted grades provided to the Cambridge International Examination and grade achieved (with regards to grading policy of CIE during COVID-19 and actual grades awarded). The CIE on August 14 had said that they were looking at how they could best respond to the feedback from schools and students on the outcomes of the June 2020 series. It also said that it is important for them that the Cambridge students can compete on an equal basis with students who have similar national or international qualifications, and that their hard work and achievements are compared fairly.