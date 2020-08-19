Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to condemn the blasphemous remarks of a Hindu priest, Satpal Sharma, against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat leader and Democratic Political Movement Chairman Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that no Muslim would tolerate the blasphemous remarks against their Prophet (PBUH).

He said that protests by Kashmiri Muslims would continue till the cursed Hindu priest was given due punishment. He said that under a well-thought out plan India was hurting the feelings of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir and a conspiracy was being hatched to massacre the Kashmiri Muslims under the guise of communal riots.

Khawaja Firdous said that the fascist Modi government in India wanted to implement the RSS-backed Hindutva agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leader said that New Delhi was misleading the international community that India was the world’s largest democratic and secular country while the Modi government was hell-bent on transforming India into a Hindu state by implementing the RSS manifesto.

Advocate Davinder Singh Behl, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, in a statement issued in Jammu, while condemning the insulting remarks uttered by Satyal Sharma about the last prophet of Muslims also demanded stern punishment for him.

He said that such insulting acts had exposed the democratic and secular face of India in the world.