Share:

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal slammed the Centre and provincial governments on Wednesday, blaming them for not solving the city's civic issues and behaving like dictators.

"Democratic parties, after getting elected, behave like dictators," said Kamal, speaking to media outside an accountability court where he appeared alongside Nisar Morai and Anis Qaimkhani in a reference pertaining to the allotment of plots in Clifton illegally. "All chief ministers are behaving like dictators," he added.

The former Karachi mayor said that the rights and authorities which were granted by the 18th Amendment should trickle down to the lower levels of governance as well.

While speaking to media, Kamal said that Karachi is the heart of Sindh, and the current style of politics in Pakistan cannot continue.

The PSP leader lamented that the chief minister keeps all the funds of the province, according to the National Finance Award.

“This money does not belong to the chief minister, it should be distributed on a local level,” said Kamal.

The PSP chief said that according to the same rules and regulations, even the prime minister can say tomorrow that the Centre will release funds to one province and not the other.

Speaking on Karachi’s civic issues, he said that similar to the division of Sindh, the metropolis' division was unacceptable.

Referring to Karachi as the country’s "revenue engine", Kamal said that the city is facing cleanliness and power problems.

In July, the Sindh High Court had approved the interim bail plea of former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal in relation to the illegal plot allotment case.

The plea stated that an accountability court had issued a notice in relation to allotting 198 plots to hawkers. Kamal said that after issuing the notice, the NAB can arrest him any time and it should be stopped from doing so.

The former mayor said that he is willing to face the matter in the court.