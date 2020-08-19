Share:

LAHORE - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held one-on-one meeting with acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi at the Governor’s House here Tuesday.

They exchanged views about national political situation, Punjab affairs and other matters of mutual interest, according to a handout issued by the Governor House.

Speaker Asad Qaiser talked to acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi regarding reforms in the agriculture sector in Punjab.

Later, talking to the media, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that during a tour of the Punjab he had met Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and also had meeting with Ch Parvez Elahi who is a senior politician.

He said he had formed a committee in the National Assembly regarding reforms in agriculture sector and had asked for formation of a similar committee in Punjab also. He said agriculture was a very important sector and backbone of economy and there was need for further improvement in this sector.

Talking to the media, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Punjab will work on the guidelines set by the federal government and try to benefit from each other’s experiences. He deplored that no such work was done earlier in Punjab in the agriculture sector as was done during his tenure as the chief minister. “We are now again starting work on it and the things will move towards further improvement”, he added.