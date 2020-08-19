Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has appreciated the efforts of Bahria University for focusing on students’ grooming and quality education via academic teachings. He has also acknowledged the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic and revised vision and mission that lays emphasis on imparting knowledge and inculcating creativity.

He was chairing the 43rd meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University (BU). The session was carried out with a detailed briefing to the Board based on the progress of various ongoing projects. Special reference was made to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas, inclusive of the contribution towards blue economy of the country in maritime domain. The Naval Chief, who is also Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors of the varsity, appreciated the efforts protracted for focusing on students grooming and quality education via academic teachings. The BoG meeting was attended by board members including senior Naval Officers, Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Adviser Planning Ministry, Rector BU and relevant top management of Bahria University, said a Press release.