The Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Italy and considers it as an important defense partner because of its rich experience and defence related expertise.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese in Islamabad on Wednesday, Zubaida Jalal said that the Italian defence industry has a great potential and the similar potential exists in the energy and production sector of Pakistan defence industry.

Therefore, there is a good possibility for us to look up for joint ventures,” the minister said.

“Agreeing on the existing potential of cooperation, level of friendship, both sides need to promote the regular exchange of high-level visits,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zubaida Jalal also sympathized and expressed her good wishes for the government and people of Italy and said that we stand with them in this difficult hour of COVID-19 since it caused huge losses to them.