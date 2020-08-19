Share:

Rawalpindi - Noon Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, valuable, motorbike use in crime and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The detained dacoits have involved in a series of street crimes and wanted by police since long, he said.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special team under supervision of DSP Baqir including SHO Noon Sub Inspector Razzaq, ASI Barkat along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Muhammad Jahngir, Anwer Khan and Hamza

Police also recovered snatched cash, mobile phone motorbike and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.