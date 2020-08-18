Share:

Islamabad-Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated double decker bus service for site seeing in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal Park Rawalpindi amid tight security. The CM also inspected the bus where he was briefed about the route of the bus which will be from Allama Iqbal Park to Pakistan Monument. Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar also planted a sapling in the park on the occasion of National Day for Tree Plantation and prayed for the success of plantation campaign.

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, while talking to media informally, said that those who were hatching conspiracies do not want Punjab to develop and progress as these elements are against the progress of the country.

After every four months, they fabricated stories of me quitting the office.

In response to a question about the issuance of license, the chief executive of Punjab said that his case is in the court so he will not comment on it.

Earlier, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan admires tourism greatly. He said that tourism related activities are being restored in the province which had been affected because of coronavirus pandemic. He said that another promise made with people of Rawalpindi has been fulfilled by PTI government.

“Double decker bus service is a gift from PTI government for the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” he said.

He said that special concession will be given to the elderly and differently able persons. He said that instructions have been issued for the early completion of double decker bus terminal.

He said that from Koh-e-Suleman to Murree, Punjab will be made tourist hub as it has a great potential to promote tourism. He further maintained that project is being launched for the promotion of tourism at Kotli Satian. “Link roads will be constructed for the access of Kotli Satian as a result of which people will get new tourism spots. New job opportunities will be generated with the promotion of tourism,” he said. He said that soon double decker bus service will be started from Bahawalpur. He also announced to extend the scope of double decker bus service to other cities as well for the promotion of tourism and said that every possible measure will be taken for uplifting and promoting tourism in every city of the province including Potohar region.

He said that feasibility of Leh Nullah project is about to be completed and PTI government will complete this project. Soon people will get good news regarding Rawalpindi Ring Road, he said.

He said that a new police station would be constructed and sub-division of Murree will be upgraded.

CM said that the government is giving special attention on the development of backward areas. He said 33 per cent budget allocated for the development and progress of Southern Punjab cannot be used for any other purpose. Secretaries will be appointed in Southern Punjab Secretariat and they will be empowered, he said adding that Punjab cabinet has made necessary amendments in Rules of Business for this purpose.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez, Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Tight security arrangements were made by the City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas upon arrival of the CM in the city.