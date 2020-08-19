Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NEPRA on Tuesday said that 57 people were killed due to rain related accidents in Karachi in the months of July and August adding that K-Electric (KE) had to pay Rs.44 billion to the consumers.

Briefing Senate Standing Committee on Power, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi said the regulator had received 1421 complaints against the overbilling and load-shedding of K-Electric.

The Senate standing committee that met with Senator Fida Mohammad Khan in chair discussed the matters pertaining to KE, agreements with IPPs, irregularities in PESCO hiring process and provision of electricity to the Chromite rich area of Balochistan.

Chairman NEPRA said that 57 people were died due to rains related accident in Karachi in the months of July and August. However CEO KE Monus Alvi said that only two of the deaths were related to the electrocution.

Chairman NEPRA said that K-Electric had to pay Rs.44 billion to the people of Karachi but it was hiding behind the stay order. He said they were making decisions regarding tariff but the company brought stay orders from the lower courts. “I had told this to the chief Justice of Pakistan in the Supreme Court Registry. The Chief Justice asked to bring details of all such cases and assured that all such cases would be dismissed. ECO K-Electric said that there was no other forum to get justice, therefore they were going to courts.

Chairman of the Standing Committee said that KE was taking 800mw electricity from the National Grid without any agreement. Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that reputation of KE was not good and consumers were not happy with the company.

Nauman Wazir said that consumers of KE were getting cheaper electricity than rest of Pakistan. The KE has incurred a loss of Rs.140 billion to the national exchequer due to the provision of cheap electricity to the company consumers. However, CEO K-Electric said that now the KE tariff would be equalized with the rest of the country. Senator Wazir further said that Discos were inefficient having failed to reduce losses.

Briefing the committee on the recent agreement signed between the government and IPPs, Senator Nauman Wazir expressed reservations over the revised agreements saying that circular debt was not included in the agreements. He said the decision to reduce the Wind Power tariff to Rs.15 from Rs.25 per unit was not correct. He said the Wind Power tariff should not be more than Rs.2 or 3 per unit.

He said that capacity payment had not been abolished in the revised agreements and it would not help reduce the existing circular debt. He said no further relief should be extended to those IPPs who had earned their profits.

The dollar indexation had been fixed at Rs.148 which would reduce the tariff by only Rs.0.35 per unit, he claimed. The cost of power plant, he said, was exaggerated by the IPPs and the fuel stolen from the power plants was being sold in the market. He said if the government took profit on the extra earning and fuel then it would not be able to take action against the IPPs. He said the agreement between the government and IPPs needed thorough consideration and proposed the parliamentarians should pay attention to it.

On the issue of irregularities by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in the appointment of Line Man and Meter Reader, the committee rejected the response of the Company. The committee decided to investigate the matter and referred the matter to the subcommittee of the Standing Committee on power for probe.

Senator Usman Kakar said that why electricity was not being provided to the chromites rich area of Muslim Bagh in Balochistan?

Twenty thousand labourers were working there, he said, adding that our areas were also part of this country. Special Secretary Power Munir Azam said that they had funds in the PSDP for the provision of electricity to Chromites mines of Muslim Bagh. He said if the federal or provincial governments provided the funds, electricity would be provided to Muslim Bagh. Senator Kakar said there were 3000 chromites mines in Muslim Bagh and the population of the area was 10000.

Usman Kakar said that federal government and Punjab were living in paradise due to the income of our mines. Chairman of the Committee said that in the next meeting they would resolve the matter related to the electricity provision to Muslim Bagh.