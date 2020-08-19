Share:

Intermittent rain on Wednesday has lashed parts of country including Lahore and Karachi, turning the weather pleasant.

According to details, Lahore’s Shalimar Link Road, Saddar Bazaar, Mughalpura and Garhi Shahu witnessed heavy monsoon rain while the downpour also hit Abbot Road, Davis Road and Mall Road.

On the other hand, light rain in Karachi on early morning has dropped the temperature.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir.

Rain is also predicted at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and southeastern Sindh